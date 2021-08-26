Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man dies in a road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was killed in a road accident late on Tuesday night. He was said to be crossing the road when a speeding car hit him. The police are examining the CCTVs of the road to identify the car driver.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Amrita Solanki said that the incident took place near Choithram Square. The deceased, identified as Mohan, 80, was found injured on the road and he was rushed to hospital, but he could not be saved.

He was reportedly injured after a car hit him while he was crossing the road. The police are collecting more information about the deceased after sending the body for an autopsy.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Stolen gold and silver jewellery recovered

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:21 AM IST