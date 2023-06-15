 Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Found Murdered With Throats Slit
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was brutally murdered with their throats slit by an unidentified person on Tuesday when they were guarding their crop at a farm in Salidhana village under Piplod police station of Khandwa.

A police official said that prima facie, they suspect the couple's brother-in-law to be involved in the case, as he had earlier given death threats to them.

article-image

The couple included 55-year-old Shankarlal and 53-year-old Kalibai. The duo was found dead by their son Umesh who visited the farm on Wednesday morning to spray fertilisers on the crop. Piplod police station in-charge Hari Singh Rawat said that he received information of the murder from informers of Kotwar village.

The couple was killed with a sharp weapon. Rawat further said that the family have alleged the brother-in-law of the couple threatened to kill them. According to information, the daughter of the suspect lives with the family of the couple as the suspect used to beat her.

Eight days ago, the suspect visited their home and demanded to send his daughter with him. When the couple denied, he said he would kill them. A case was registered and an investigation was begun.

article-image

