 Madhya Pradesh: 'Ek Kadam Millets Ki Aur' cooking contest ends in Dewas
Madhya Pradesh: 'Ek Kadam Millets Ki Aur' cooking contest ends in Dewas

Around 35 women brought homemade sweet and salty dishes of Ragi, Kuttu, Jowar, Bajra, Sama and Rajgira which were nutritious and tasty.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 02:11 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A cooking competition named ‘Ek Kadam Millets Ki Aur’ was organised by members of Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan on Thursday. The competition’s guidelines said that millet should be the main ingredient of the dish prepared by contestants in competition and should be easy to prepare at home.

Around 35 women brought homemade sweet and salty dishes of Ragi, Kuttu, Jowar, Bajra, Sama and Rajgira which were nutritious and tasty. Sammelan secretary Manjubala Jain and president Uma Parwal said that Deepali Khandelwal was the judge. Yashi Vijayvargiya came first, Shruti Modi second and Pragati Chaudhary took the third position.

MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, principal of Faith Foundation Global School Parimala and national vice-president of the organisation Suman Mundra attended the award distribution.

