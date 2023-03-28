Madhya Pradesh: Eight members of family embrace Sanatan Dharma leaving behind Christian identity in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): As many eight persons from one tribal family embraced Sanatan Dharma here in Meghnagar town of Jhabua district on Tuesday.

They were originally Hindus by birth, but converted to Christian due to lack of education earlier.

Regretting their decision, they decided to return to Hinduism. On Tuesday, they converted back to Hinduism amid chanting of Vedic mantras with the tradition of complete Hindu Sanatani religion at Mahadev Dham (tribal saint Khoom Singh Maharaj cemetery) in Meghnagar town.

Family members also urged their fellow members who had become Christians to return to their original religion.

They said that Sanatan was eternal and tribal culture was an integral part of it. Saint Kamal Maharaj, VHP members played a major role in Ghar Wapsi.

In Jhabua district, he was a social reformer who fought for the interests of tribal society and protection of Sanatan culture. Everyone paid obeisance at Mahadev Dham Kokavad, the tomb of Sant Shri Khoomsingh Ji Maharaj, and by performing havan-puja aarti, renounced Christianity and decided to live life according to the culture, religion and civilization of their forefathers.