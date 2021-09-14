e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:22 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Eight gamblers held near Parsi Mohalla temple

Police officials said that they received a tip that the accused used to gamble at the same location every day.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police team arrested eight people who were gambling near a temple in the Parsi Mohalla area, under Sanyogitaganj police station, on Sunday night and seized Rs 60,000 cash from them.

Police officials said that they received a tip that the accused used to gamble at the same location every day. The police scanned the CCTV footage and then formed two teams to arrest the accused.

Two teams of cops raided the place on Sunday and arrested eight men gambling over a card game. Police are investigating other possible crimes committed by the accused and are interrogating them to find out about other people who may have been involved in the gambling.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:22 AM IST
