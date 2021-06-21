Madhya Pradesh: Efforts of local team in tehsil helps to achieve vaccination target in Khachrod, vaccination camp in Jaora

Khachrod: Vaccination was being done with a target of 8747 in Khachrod tehsil on the instructions of district collector. Meanwhile, local administrative officialsí efforts and enthusiasm and support by the local people, the team here not only achieved target but crossed 11,000 vaccination mark in single day on Monday.
SDM Purushottam Kumar, tehsildar Madhu Nayak, janpad panchayat CEO Jimmy Baheti, naib tehsildar Arpit Mehta and others left no stone unturned to make vaccination Maha-Abhiyan successful here in Khachrod.
To encourage people for vaccination, vaccine centres here in Khachrod were decorated with balloons and rangoli. Selfie points were set up at all the vaccination centres for people to make their day memorable.
Vaccination campaign launched in Jaora
The vaccination campaign was started on World Yoga Day on Monday and it will continue till June 30. On the opening day, 3600 doses of vaccine were administered at 12 centres. There was enthusiasm among the people for vaccination at all the centres and that helps department to achieve first day target way ahead of time. Earlier, the campaign was inaugurated by MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, SDM Rahul Dhote along with other officials. Selfie points have also been made by municipality at vaccination centre. Vaccination will be closed on Tuesday and Sunday.