Madhya Pradesh: Efforts of local team in tehsil helps to achieve vaccination target in Khachrod, vaccination camp in Jaora

Khachrod: Vaccination was being done with a target of 8747 in Khachrod tehsil on the instructions of district collector. Meanwhile, local administrative officialsí efforts and enthusiasm and support by the local people, the team here not only achieved target but crossed 11,000 vaccination mark in single day on Monday.

SDM Purushottam Kumar, tehsildar Madhu Nayak, janpad panchayat CEO Jimmy Baheti, naib tehsildar Arpit Mehta and others left no stone unturned to make vaccination Maha-Abhiyan successful here in Khachrod.

To encourage people for vaccination, vaccine centres here in Khachrod were decorated with balloons and rangoli. Selfie points were set up at all the vaccination centres for people to make their day memorable.

