Madhya Pradesh: 'Educational qualifications not a parameter for judging ability'

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan' programme, Indian National Congress (INC) leader Mahesh Patel responded to local MP Guman Singh Damor, who commented on the education status of Thandla Congress MLA Veer Singh Bhuria.

According to Patel, MP Damor tried to put down MLA Bhuria by evaluating his education qualifications, which is the 12th pass during a press conference.

Opposing the comment on Bhuria, Mahesh Patel said that Damor should have a look at how educated his party's ministers are. Pointing out at BJP leader Prem Singh Patel, he said that he has cleared only grade fourth.

Talking about MP Damor Mahesh said that, though he is highly educated and had worked as a PHE Department officer, he is unable to provide water through the Nal Jal Yojana. On the other hand, INC 12th passed MLA Bhuria has been termed as 'Gandhi' by the locals because of his work.

Many sarpanchs in our area are working well in their respective panchayats even though they are uneducated. So, it does not suit a Parliamentarian to question someone's education and ability, said Mahesh Patel. Notably, Mahesh Patel reached Behdwa, Amankua and Sanda villages of Azad Nagar block of the district under 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan' on Thursday.

Congress leader Patel apprised the villagers about the customs and policies of the Congress while giving information about the campaign. Azad Nagar block president Laik Bhai, acting president Harish Bhabhar, Sonu Verma, Rahul Parihar and others were also present.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)