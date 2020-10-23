Madhya Pradesh: Education department changing syllabus, seeks input by October 30

Indore: The new normal after Covid-19 outspread is yet to fall into place and in case of education, a lot is expected to change. State Education Department is re-organising the syllabus of primary and middle school and also thinking of changing the technique of education.

As per initial plans, syllabus from Class I to VIII will be re-organized and 60 per cent of classes will be conducted through various online channels, radio-TV and door-to-door. Further, 40 per cent of syllabus majorly covering difficult portions of practical subjects will be taught in school. Also, project-based and assignment-based work is being considered to ensure a better understanding of difficult subjects.

These plans are being considered for the future when schools re-open and classes can be conducted safely for students in classrooms. The classes would be conducted in different shifts and smaller groups.

State education department is planning to bring a change in education techniques for classes I to VIII. The department has entrusted the responsibility to the district training institutions across the state to prepare and implement a new strategy for education while fighting Covid-19.

State education department is working on changing the curriculum and developing a new method of teaching in the new normal scenario. Following National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, central government is also preparing for a major change in the syllabus from class I to VIII, followed by changes in classes IX to XII.

Inputs sought on teaching techniques

To prepare and implement a new normal process of teaching, the department has sought inputs from district education officers. Inputs have to be sent on the following issues latest by October 30.

· How to teach and ensure learning while fighting Covid-19?

· What problem will be faced by teachers in ensuring learning outcomes?

· How will students understand better and complete the syllabus?

Need for formulating online and offline strategy

Currently, children from class I to VIII are being taught through ‘Hamara Ghar Hamara School’ campaign, radio and TV. Schools will not open until November 15, 2020, which leaves about 5 months only to complete the syllabus and ensure learning outcomes for the session.