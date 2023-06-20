 Madhya Pradesh: Eating Millets Can Keep Several Diseases At Bay, Says Maheshwari
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoj Mahila Mandal Society organised an awareness workshop on ‘Millets’ in collaboration with Nagar Vikas Prasputhan committee Baniyawad at Government Post Matric Backward Class and Minority Boys Hostel on Tuesday.

Nursing College (Dhar) CEO Monika Chauhan was the chief guest. The main objective of the workshop was to encourage students to use millets and shift towards a more nutritional alternative to wheat and rice.

Chauhan briefed about millets and highlighted importance of leading a healthy lifestyle by adopting millets in one's daily meals. Principal Priyashree Maheshwari said that millets could ward off vital diseases as they had abundance of carbohydrates, magnesium, protein, fiber, phosphorus, vitamin B6 and iron. Meena Agarwal from Bhoj Mahila Mandal Society conducted the event and Ishika Mukati presented vote of thanks.

