Madhya Pradesh: Eat together to prevent 30 kg of CO2 emission every year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The axiom that a ‘family which eats together lives together’ does not only hold true for strong bonding among family members, but also for the environment, since, by eating together, about 30 kilograms of carbon dioxide emission can be prevented per year.

This was shared by SK Meena, scientist of the Central Pollution Control Board, Bhopal, while addressing a webinar organised by the Regional Office of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on the occasion of International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Tuesday.

He said that air pollution and the changing climate was hazardous for the environment, health, economy, and development of the human race.

“We can participate in preventing air pollution and climate change through small steps, such as eating together and warming everyone’s food together in the microwave, which can prevent 30 kilogram of carbon dioxide emission per year by each family. A total of 106 kilogram of Co2 emission can be prevented by switching off the electricity plugs, about 57,000 kilogram of Co2 emission can be prevented if 1,000 children study under a table lamp and by switching off vehicle engines at traffic signals.”

Former chief chemist of the Pollution Control Board and environmentalist Dr DK Wagela said that over seven million people died each year due to air pollution as 92 per cent of the world was facing the problem. “Air pollution isn’t only affecting humans, but animals and birds, as well. Chances of acid rain are increasing, while people are suffering from skin diseases, respiratory diseases, hearing problems, and others,” he added.

Regional officer RK Gupta said the Centre had constituted a committee chaired by the divisional commissioner to prepare a micro-plan and monitor the air quality of the city and they had already sent a micro-plan to the government for improving air quality in Indore and Dewas. He said, “The government has put Indore and Dewas on the list of 122 cities with poor air quality. The government aims to decrease PM10, PM2.5 by 20-30 per cent by 2024. We’ve also started taking steps to pull down the pollutants to the lowest level.”

Suggestions in micro-plan:

1. Putting a check on vehicular pollution

2. Controlling road dust and construction & demolition dust

3. Improving traffic management & parking system in city

4. Controlling adulterated fuel & widening of roads

5. Promoting electric vehicles, gas vehicles

6. Promoting car-pooling and public transport

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 01:12 AM IST