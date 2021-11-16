Madhya Pradesh: Early report of sero survey likely

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the completion of sample collection by the team of health department for the second sero surveillance among children, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has started testing the samples to know about the antibodies present among the children.

Moreover, officials are also expecting an early report of the survey along with the comparative report of this and the previous survey.

“Sample collection for the sero survey among children has been completed and we have also started testing of the samples. As the number of samples is less as compared to the first survey, we expect that we will get the report within a week,” Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the report of the survey would be prepared in collaboration with National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi and the comparative report of both the surveys will give an idea of the prevalence of antibodies against Covid-19 in children.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “As many as 551 random samples of the children, in which antibodies were found during the last survey, were taken during the last three to four days. Highest number of samples has been taken among the children of age group 10-18 years i.e. 395 while 107 samples of children between 7 and 9 years were taken.”

He also informed the media that samples of 49 children of age group 1 to 6 years were also taken.

Over 2000 samples collected in last survey, antibodies were found in 79.85 per cent children

The previous survey among children was conducted in August in which samples of over 2000 children were taken from 25 wards of the city. Report of the survey was not released but sources informed that anti-bodies were found in 1600 children.

Level of antibody among the children of age group 1-6 years was 69 percent, while it is 78 percent in children of the age group of 7 to 9 years and highest is found in the children of age 10-17 years i.e. 82 percent.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:18 AM IST