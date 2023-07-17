Madhya Pradesh: E-Rickshaw Turns Turtle | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An e-rickshaw full of visitors from Gujarat overturned on the road from Gadkalika Mata Mandir to Bhairavgarh on Sunday morning.

Passers-by pulled out struck passengers safely. The speed of the vehicle was slow, so no major accident took place and the visitors were not injured. Every day, somewhere in the city, there is information about overturning of e-rickshaws.

The reason for it is that it is light weight and does not have the capacity to accommodate more than 6 passengers. Despite this, the drivers take more passengers and invite accidents. Recently, an e-rickshaw full of passengers overturned on the parking road of Madhav Sewa Nyas at Mahakal area.

Three women, three men, three children and the driver were sitting in the e-rickshaw carrying the passengers from Gujarat for darshan, which means 10 people were sitting in the e-rickshaw.