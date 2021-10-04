e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:39 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Dumper filled with sand overturns on culvert

Locals blame use of substandard material in construction
FP News Service
File Photo |

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A dumper loaded with sand overturned after the road culvert caved in between Hatpilpliya tehsil headquarter to Barkheda Soma. Dumper driver managed to jump out of dumper to save himself.

Traffic was disrupted as dumper overturned on the culvert. Locals blamed use of sub-standard material in construction of culvert and 8-km of road under Prime Minister’s Road scheme.

Sources said that though deadline has passed, the work is yet to be completed.

Sadipura’s deputy sarpanch Yogendra Singh Rajawat, Raghunath Singh Sendhav and Chetan Singh Sendhav claimed that despite repeated complaints not action had been taken by the authorities. They also accused the construction company of slow pace in work.

Prime Minister Road Construction Officer SP Manthare said, “Construction work is being disrupted due to rain. Only light vehicles were allowed on the culvert. However, sand dumper flouted the norm and tried to cross it. Under its load, the soil caved in and the dumper overturned.”

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:40 PM IST
