Madhya Pradesh: Due date for 2nd dose for 6 lakh people has passed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and health department have not received the expected response from the people as there are over 6 lakh people who have not taken the second dose even after the due date. Although, the city could achieve more than 47 per cent of the second dose target, they believe that the number would be much higher if people showed the same enthusiasm which they had shown during the drive for the first dose.

Indore haadded a feather in its cap for vaccinating the highest number of people in a day and is even leading in the vaccination drives across the state. The total targeted population in the city is 2,807,558 people and the city has over achieved the first dose target as over 273,786 have taken the first dose of vaccine which is about 105 per cent, while 13,600 people have taken the second dose.

District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta appealed to the people to complete their vaccination doses to get better immunity against the pandemic disease as a single dose would not help much. “Many people believe they’re safe by taking the first dose, which isn’t correct. People must take both the doses of the vaccine to get better immunity, as well as to prevent a possible third wave of Covid-19,” Dr Gupta said.

Not enthusiastic about 2nd dose

‘People aren’t enthusiastic about the second dose as we didn’t get the expected response during the mega-vaccination drive, as well. We’re trying to mobilise more people and planning to run another campaign soon. If all the people whose second dose vaccination is due get inoculated, the achievement of the second dose would be around 70 per cent. Most of the people shying away from the second dose are those who took the first dose of Covishield in June and those who took the first dose of Covaxin in July and August,’ said Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer.

Vaccination in city

1. Over 2,800 people were vaccinated on Tuesday

2. Total 42.33 lakh doses administered in city, so far, including 28.73 lakh people only with the first dose and over 13.6 lakh with the second dose, as well

3. Over 22.92 lakh males and 19.4 lakh females were vaccinated at least with the first dose

4. Over 35.67 lakh doses of Covishield and 6.67 lakh doses of Covaxin administered in city

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Two government officials caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Damoh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:11 AM IST