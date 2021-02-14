Madhya Pradesh: Dubai returned 'wanted', dodging police for 19 years, arrested by Neemuch Cantt police

Neemuch: An accused, dodging police for more than 19 years was nabbed by Neemuch Cantt police here on Saturday late in the evening.

The accused who was identified as Fakhruddin (35) son of Liyakat Hussain, was wanted in a theft case. He was arrested from his residence after police came to know about his whereabouts in the town. Earlier, the department had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on him. He was accused under section 457 (house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code.

According to the information, the said accused was absconding for the last 19 years and was residing in Dubai. Currently, he was in Neemuch about which the police was informed by an informer. Acting immediately, they arrested the accused from his residence on Saturday afternoon.

In the said action, sub-inspector Shabbi Mev, head constable Manoj Yadav, constable Lucky Shukla, constable Vikas Sankhla and constable Girdharilal played commendable roles.