Madhya Pradesh: Dubai flight departure changed to 12.35 pm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India has once again changed the departure timing of its Indore-Dubai flight to 12.35 pm. From last week, the airline was booking tickets with a departure timing of 1.20 pm. However, the travel time will be only three and a half hours. With this, the passengers will reach Dubai about 45 minutes earlier than the previous flights.

According to official airport sources, the Indore-Dubai flight departed with 117 passengers from the city and 39 from Bangalore. Importantly, from today (October 20), the timing of this flight has once again been changed by the airline to the earlier one, that is, at 12.35 pm, whereas, till a few days ago, it was booked on the basis of 1.20 pm departure time.

Due to non-availability of slots in Dubai, last time, the plane was not allowed to land and it was kept flying in the skies of Dubai for 45 minutes. Thus, from last week itself, the airline had changed the flight timing to 1.20 pm instead of 12.35 pm, so that the aircraft reached there in time and did not require to do any extra flying in Dubai.

But, in the meantime, the airline has corrected itself and, for the flight departing from October 20, it fixed a departure timing of 12.35 pm. The flight reached Dubai at 2.15 pm (Dubai time and 3.45 pm IST), whereas when the flight left at 1.20 pm, it used to reach Dubai at 4.30 pm.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:10 AM IST