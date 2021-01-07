Madhya Pradesh: Dry run for COVID vaccination scheduled to be held in Ratlam on January 8

Ratlam: Ahead of mega vaccination drive, a dry run will be held for the Covid-19 vaccination on Friday in Ratlam district. District medical and health officer Dr Prabhkar Nanaware informed that all preparations have been done for the dry run. Government Children Hospital, Government Medical College, and Jaroa Government Hospital have been earmarked for the dry run purposes.

Dr Nanware informed that during the dry run, all aspects of the vaccination will be thoroughly checked and thereafter coding will take place. He said that incharge officer of different stages of the vaccination process will also report off any deficiency.

On Friday, the process of sending a vaccine through the cold chain, vaccination of the registered person, health checking, and data entry would be carried on the dummy basis, and in particular, timings consumed during the process will be monitored. A vaccinated person will be kept under observation after the vaccination process was over, he added.

District vaccination officer Dr Varsha Kuril informed that like election protocol the work of vaccination will also be carried out and responsibilities of the health workers have been fixed. A control room will be set up to keep watch on every activity related to vaccination.

She added that the dry run will begin from 8 am on Friday. All the departmental and other officials to be involved have undergone training for the dry run process.