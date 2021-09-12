e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:11 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Drunk man damages idol in temple; one detained

The man escaped after arguing with people outside the temple, an official said
PTI
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An idol in a Ram temple in Siyaganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore suffered some damage after a man allegedly hugged it in an inebriated condition on Saturday, police said.

The man escaped after arguing with people outside the temple, an official said, quoting eye witnesses.

"The idol's fingers got damaged. We have registered a case under IPC provisions for promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and other offences. A man has been detained and is being questioned," he said.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:11 AM IST
