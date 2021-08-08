Madhya Pradesh: Drunk girl makes prank calls to police, creates ruckus on road in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Stir was created in the Madan Mahal after a phone call made by a girl in a drunken state.

The girl in an inebriated state made prank calls to the Madan Mahal police and created ruckus on the road. The girl has been taken into police custody. The police, after her medical examination, have launched a probe.

The Madan Mahal police station on Sunday received a call saying that a woman was kidnapped. When the police reached the spot, the reality turned out to be something else. They found a women creating ruckus on road in an inebriated state.

As per Madan Mahal TI Neeraj Verma, the woman is a resident of North East. "She was creating a ruckus by drinking alcohol in a public place. After taking the woman into custody, we got her medical examination done and started the investigation."