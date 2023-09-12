Madhya Pradesh: Drug Peddler Held In Guna With Smack Worth ₹1.5L

File Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Guna police claimed to have arrested one person in connection with the smuggling of narcotics from the Mrigwas region and recovered 15 gm smack from his possession while conducting a check at the interstate border.

SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar had pressed on relentless checking drives being conducted at interstate and inter-district borders ahead of the assembly elections (to curb the drug menace).

Following the directives, a police team led by Mrigwas SHO Jayveer Singh Baghel intercepted a bike-borne person coming from Rajasthan at Gaumukh checking point (interstate) and stopped for checking, but on seeing the police, the youth tried to escape. However, the police party nabbed him and recovered 15 gm smack and a bike worth Rs 80,000.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Meena of Dhisyakhedi village. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had purchased the smack from Vivek Meena (Rajasthan) and peddled it to Kallu Ojha and Abhishek Sharma from Mrigwas.

A case registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

Notably, the accused Vivek is a drug peddler and has already been booked with Chanchoda police station and Mrigwas police station.

