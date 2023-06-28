Madhya Pradesh: Drug De-Addiction Oath Administered

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A drug de-addiction oath was administered to Dewas municipal corporation (DMC) employees by office superintendent Ashok Upadhyay on International Drug Prevention Day against drug abuse and illegal trade.

The day was observed on the orders of social justice and disabled empowerment department. On this occasion, corporation employees including overall extension officer Raghavendra Sen, public relations officer (PRO) Umesh Chaturvedi, Vishal Jagtap, Munna Qureshi, Nirmal Kushwaha, Narayan Shrivas, Sunil Joshi, Ashok Girje, Himmat Shinde, Nitin Narwale, Parasram, Kamla Bangar, Lalita Chauhan and others were present.