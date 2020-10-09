Madhya Pradesh: DRI seizes 17.3 quintal cannabis worth Rs 3.5 crore

Indore: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,733 kg cannabis (Ganja) in Bhopal late on Thursday night, and arrested one person in this connection. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be Rs 3.5 crore.



This is the highest quantity of ganja seized by DRI Indore Zonal Unit in a single operation. In last one year alone, DRI Indore has seized more than 3.5 tonnes of ganja in MP and Chhattisgarh.



According to DRI officials, acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI Indore zonal unit and DRI Bhopal, intercepted one truck bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh on the outskirts of Bhopal city near Transtroy Toll naka on Thursday night. The truck was coming from Andhra Pradesh with ganja concealed in specially designed and built cavity behind the driver. The truck was carrying a cover cargo of empty drums for concealment of the ganja. It was destined for Uttar Pradesh. One person has been arrested in this case under the NDPS Act 1985.



Two days back, the DRI Indore and DRI Bhopal, with support of Narsinghpur police had made one of the biggest seizures of hashish (117 kgs) which was smuggled from Nepal. Two vehicles were seized and seven persons were arrested in that case.



So far, during the current year, DRI has made numerous seizures of ganja, pseudo-ephedrine, hashish etc. in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in which more than 20 persons have been arrested so far for violation of the provisions of NDPS Act.