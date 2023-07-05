 Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shukla Receives NAVC Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Dr Shukla Receives NAVC Award

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shukla Receives NAVC Award

Dr Shukla received this award at 21st National Scientific Convention of National Academy of Veterinary Science held in Ludhiana.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dean of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla has been awarded Fellow of the National Academy of Veterinary Science for his excellent work in the field of education, research and extension.

Dr Shukla received this award at 21st National Scientific Convention of National Academy of Veterinary Science held in Ludhiana.

Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy minister Purushottam Rupala was the chief guest of the event along with Punjab minister of agriculture, animal husbandry Dr. Prakash Rao. Others present on the occasion were NAVS president Gurmeet Singh Khudian and president of Veterinary Council of India Dr Umesh Chand Sharma. Professor of Pathology Department Dr Supriya Shukla was also received the same award. All the staff members felicitated both of them.

Read Also
MP: Leopard Spotted Near Mhow Caught; To Be Released In Forest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shukla Receives NAVC Award

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shukla Receives NAVC Award

Madhya Pradesh: Over 2 Lakh People Throng Mahakal Temple On First Day Of Shravan

Madhya Pradesh: Over 2 Lakh People Throng Mahakal Temple On First Day Of Shravan

Madhya Pradesh: Student Council Members Celebrate Leadership Role In Investiture Ceremony At Carmel...

Madhya Pradesh: Student Council Members Celebrate Leadership Role In Investiture Ceremony At Carmel...

Indore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft

Indore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft

Madhya Pradesh: Death Of 17-Yr-Old Boy At Rajshree Hosp Due To Medical Negligence

Madhya Pradesh: Death Of 17-Yr-Old Boy At Rajshree Hosp Due To Medical Negligence