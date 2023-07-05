Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shukla Receives NAVC Award

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dean of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla has been awarded Fellow of the National Academy of Veterinary Science for his excellent work in the field of education, research and extension.

Dr Shukla received this award at 21st National Scientific Convention of National Academy of Veterinary Science held in Ludhiana.

Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy minister Purushottam Rupala was the chief guest of the event along with Punjab minister of agriculture, animal husbandry Dr. Prakash Rao. Others present on the occasion were NAVS president Gurmeet Singh Khudian and president of Veterinary Council of India Dr Umesh Chand Sharma. Professor of Pathology Department Dr Supriya Shukla was also received the same award. All the staff members felicitated both of them.