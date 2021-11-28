Madhya Pradesh: Dr Krishnappa bags National Medical Humanities Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Medical Association, Indore, and Pauranik Academy of Medical Education felicitated Delhi’s ophthalmologist Dr Upreet Dhaliwal and Bengaluru’s pharmacologist Dr Narayan Krishnappa with the National Medical Humanities Award for 2020 and 2021, respectively, on Saturday.

Along with them, Dr Prasad Patgaonkar bagged the first prize in research paper publication and Dr Jaideep Singh Chouhan got second prize in the same category for 2020.

Similarly, Dr Nitisha Goyal won first prize for a medical research publication in 2021 followed by Dr Yusuf Saifi with second prize and Dr Kamayani Gupta with the third prize.

Dr Kamlesh Badoniya, Dr Abhik Sikdar, Dr Advait Prakash, Dr Ekta Singh Sahu and Dr Sumitra Yadav got the Certificate of Merit. Chief guest of the programme was dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit and the function was presided over by IMA, Indore, president Dr Sumit Shukla.

Dr Apoorva Pauranik informed about the annual awards and the programme was hosted by Dr Sanjay Londhe.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:41 AM IST