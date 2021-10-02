Madhya Pradesh: Dr Dixit appointed as director college development council at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Rajeev Dixit has been appointed as director college development council (DCDC) at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), nearly one and a half months after he was sent to the university on deputation.

The appointment was necessitated as Prof Sumant Katiyal stepped down from the post.

Katiyal remained DCDC for 11 years. He had resigned from the post making away for some other person to fill in.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain gave charge of DCDC to Dixit who was sent to DAVV on deputation by Department of Higher Education (DHE).

Dixit will be responsible for affiliation related matters and the appointment of faculty at colleges. The academic department and his office will have to work in coordination over matters related to affiliation to colleges.

He will also be ensuring that colleges comply with the university, UGC and DHE rules.

