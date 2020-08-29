Madhya Pradesh: Downpour floods parts of the state; Army, NDRF deployed in Hoshangabad

"Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached and started helping Hoshangabad district administration. The Army is likely to reach shortly, he added.

"Following heavy rains, the water level of the Narmada river in Hoshangabad district has gone above 978 metres as against the primary danger level of 964 metres. Many areas in Hoshangabad city were flooded with up to six to eight feet of water," he added.

"The rural areas in the distrit are lso facing a similar situation, which is why we had to call the Army," he added.

Due to the downpour, sluice gates of several dams across the state have been opened to release water, officials said.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places of Chhindwara, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh and Shajapur districts.

It also issued an orange alert warning that very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places of 17 districts, including Bhopal and Indore besides Hoshangabad division.

Its yellow alert said that heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in four districts including Guna and Shivpuri.

These alerts are valid till Sunday morning.