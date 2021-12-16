Madhya Pradesh: Double whammy for city’s health officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s a double whammy for the city’s health officials as the state has increased the target of the second dose of vaccination even when they are struggling under the slow pace of vaccination. Earlier, the target of the second dose in Indore was 28.07 lakh doses, as per the target of the first dose, but it has been increased to 28.88 lakh which also decreased the overall achievement of the second dose of vaccination from 92 per cent to 89 per cent.

According to sources, department officials were trying to complete the vaccination of the targeted population before December 31, but they are not finding it feasible with the new target as the people are not coming forward to get vaccinated even after various orders issued by the administration.

With the new target, over 3.8 lakh people are still waiting to take the second dose of vaccination and the department has been targeting to administer over 100,000 doses during the ‘Mega-Vaccination Drive’ on Thursday.

‘8,729 vaccinated on Wednesday’

‘We could vaccinate about 8,729 people on Wednesday with 26.01 lakh people having taken the second dose of the vaccine. Our targeted population is about 28.88 lakh and still doses of over 3 lakh people are pending. We’d completed vaccinating people with the first dose in the middle of October and all of the targeted population had turned eligible for the second dose from November 23. Now, we’re trying to achieve the target of complete vaccination by December 31’ - Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer.

