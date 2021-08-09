Madhya Pradesh: Door-to-door survey to identify handicapped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A door-to-door survey will be conducted to identify the disabled people in the district. Along with this, a health check-up of children of all government and non-government schools will be performed. Health book of children will also be prepared.

The above information was announced in the review meeting of the schemes conducted for the benefit of Divyangjan (handicapped), which was held at the collector's office on Monday.

Member of the Central Advisory Board for Persons with Disabilities Dr Sukumar, collector Manish Singh, Disabilities Commissioner Sandeep Rajak, Dr Pawan Esthanak of National Institute of Blindness and State Co-ordinator of National Trust of India Pankaj Maru were specially present in the meeting. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, Joint Director Social Justice Suchita Tirki Beck, Anil Bhandari and officials of other institutions were present.

It was informed in the meeting that under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016, children with disabilities of 40 per cent or more, who are between 6 to 18 years, have the right to get free education. Instructions were given in the meeting that this provision should be followed.

It was informed in the meeting that the Legal Guardianship Act is being effectively implemented. Under this, there is a provision of legal guardian to disabled children. Certificates of legal guardianship were given to 14 Divyangjans in the meeting.