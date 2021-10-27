Madhya Pradesh: Doctors use Dali masks to create traffic awareness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police are doing their bit to spread awareness about traffic rules among the people. To grab people's attention, several volunteers from the medical fraternity wore Dali masks (made famous through Spanish television series Money Heist) and informed people about traffic rules at main crossings in the city.

Some of the doctors, students and paramedics even danced during the Red Light and their eye-catching moves were much appreciated by the people. There were women doctors among the volunteers who could be seen at Regal Square, Palasia Square, Geeta Bhawan and at Industry House Trisection.

Police officials said that there were about 41 doctors from a private institute who participated in the drive which was conducted from 4pm to 9pm. Before the drive the doctors were given a short training by the police at Regal Square.

The women doctors raised awareness about wearing helmets and seatbelts and also about stopping before stop lines and other traffic rules.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:06 AM IST