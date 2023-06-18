Madhya Pradesh: Doctors’ Response Team Formed To Monitor Road Mishaps In khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A response team of doctors to look after road accidents to decrease mortality rate was constituted in a Road Safety Committee meeting organised under the guidance of collector Shivraj Singh Verma. A team of three surgeons and their assistants was constituted by CMHO Dr DS Chauhan.

Apart from this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) presented its follow-up report through PPT to remove 22 black spots located on various roads of the district in the meeting. NHAI engineer Saurabh Kumar said that eight black spots, falling between Barwah to Dhangaon were eliminated by them.

Speed breakers and signboards have been installed on 94 out of 120 roads in Khargone division and 53 out of 81 roads in Maheshwar by Rural Roads Department on the instructions of collector Verma, the official said.

SP Dharamveer Singh said that along with these sign boards, sign boards with words would be installed at various corners of the road in the coming days. PWD executive engineer Vijay Pawar, traffic in-charge Dipendra Swarnakar, SDO DD Ratmale, RTO Barkha Gaur, PWD Saurabh Mitra and others were also present.