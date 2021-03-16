Madhya Pradesh: Doctors, health staffers demand arrest of accused of ambulance attack in Sardarpur, submit memorandum

Sardarpur: A day after one ambulance driver was attacked by few people, doctors, health staffers submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Bondersingh Kalesh and demanded immediate arrest and stern punishment for those who attacked on-duty ambulance driver.

On Sunday late in the evening, ambulance driver Gangaprasad, 49, attached to Sardarpur community health center was attacked by some unidentified people after he was going to the accident spot to bring injured people to the CHC. Accused not only injured Gangaprasad, but damaged the ambulance as well.

Senior doctor ML Jain, block medical officer Sheela Muzalda, health staffers including Rajvirsinh Gadaria and others interacted with SDM Kanesh and raised their demand.

The memorandum has demanded that the arrest of the remaining accused should be made soon. Doctors and health staffers claimed that emergency work was disrupted due to the vandalism of the ambulance. The damage of the ambulance should be recovered from the accused.

Earlier, following the complaint lodged by ambulance driver Gangaprasad and Dr Jain, Sardarpur police registered FIR against unidentified attackers under Sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and arrested Mahesh, 22, a resident of Phoolgawadi village, while search is on for others involved in an attack.