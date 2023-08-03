 Madhya Pradesh: DKA’s 7 Players Selected For Open Int’l Karate Championship In Jaora
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
FPJ

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Seven players from District Karate Association (DKA) were selected for Open International Karate Championship at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi from August 4 to August 6, 2023.  

District Karate Association secretary and district chief instructor Balwant Singh Deora said that felicitation ceremony of DKA’s selected players was organised at Balwant Karate Academy, Station Road, Jaora. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ratlam department Sanghchalak Tejram Mangroda and Hindu Jagran Manch Malwa province officer Nepal Singh Dodia were chief guests.

They felicitated selected players, including Priyanka Joshi, Mahi Hada, Arika Chauhan, Yaksh Maurya, Devansh Rathod, Nitin Malviya and Suraj Malviya with garlands. Coordinator Ranveer Singh Solanki, Manish Maurya and Sunil Somani welcomed the guests at the event. Veteran player Suraj Kesari proposed vote of thanks.

Madhya Pradesh: Girder Installation Work At ROB Begins In Jaora
