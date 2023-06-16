Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Representative Image |

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): A divyang woman was gang raped by four persons, Unhel police said.

The incident was reported in a village under Unhel police station in the wee hours of Tuesday, but came to fore on Friday since victim was visually impaired.

Victim in her complaint claimed that four accused, including, Ankit Bhanmata, Krushna Bhanmata, Kartik Bhanmata and Nilesh Bhanmata sexually assaulted her when she went to answer nature’s call.

Based on her statement, police booked the accused under Section 376(d) and 456 of the IPC and search for all accused was underway.