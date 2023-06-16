 Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

The incident was reported in a village under Unhel police station in the wee hours of Tuesday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): A divyang woman was gang raped by four persons, Unhel police said.

The incident was reported in a village under Unhel police station in the wee hours of Tuesday, but came to fore on Friday since victim was visually impaired.

Victim in her complaint claimed that four accused, including, Ankit Bhanmata, Krushna Bhanmata, Kartik Bhanmata and Nilesh Bhanmata sexually assaulted her when she went to answer nature’s call.

Based on her statement, police booked the accused under Section 376(d) and 456 of the IPC and search for all accused was underway.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Calls Out NTA For 'Arbitrary' Allotment Of CUET Exam Centres, Tweets To PM Modi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Old Woman Throws Rs 500 Notes Before Police Station, Accuses Cops Of Corruption In...

Madhya Pradesh: Old Woman Throws Rs 500 Notes Before Police Station, Accuses Cops Of Corruption In...

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Madhya Pradesh: Samiti Demands Repair Of Diversion Route, Narmada Bridge In Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Samiti Demands Repair Of Diversion Route, Narmada Bridge In Sanawad