Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Teachers’ Appointment Under Scrutiny Over Fake Certificates

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The tribal department has decided to verify appointments and conduct medical examination of six people who had secured teaching job.

As per information, six divyang teachers were recruited in tribal schools (primary and secondary) of the district, on the basis of Divyang certificates issued from Morena district. These teachers came under scrutiny for allegedly getting jobs under the disabled category with the aid of fake disability certificates.

Following orders of Assistant Commissioner, tribal affairs department, Pankaj Tyagi, secondary teacher, Tirla block; Chandramohan Sharma, secondary teacher Sardarpur block; Sorabh Gurjar, secondary teacher Sardarpur block; Ritu Pathak, primary teacher Tirla block’ Shivam Kumar, primary teacher Nalchha block; and Manorama Sharma, primary teacher Dhar block were suspected of getting jobs by submitting wrong certificates.

As per orders, department plans to conduct their medical examination. If the teachers concerned do not appear before the Medical Board, then they would be immediately relieved from the post/service.

