Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner inspects submergence affected areas

Alirajpur: During a day-long tour of Alirajpur, Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma inspected submergence affected areas of the district and also issued guidelines on necessary action.

He toured various villages of Sondwa development block. While touring the submergence affected villages, he took stock of implementation of government schemes at ground level. He observed Narmada Samagra Nyas Reva Sewa Sadan and Parikramavasi Ashray Sthal at Kakrana village.

He also planted saplings. He took a meeting in primary school Kakrana premises and discussed implementation of various schemes with officials and villagers. He gave necessary instructions regarding land demarcation.

Commissioner Sharma took information about meals served in anganwadi and also about health services provided to villagers in submergence affected areas. He gave instructions regarding availability of mobile networks, better health facilities and better implementation of government schemes. He also took information about health of villagers and education facilities in villages. He asked officials to submit approach road proposals for submergence affected areas.

Collector Surbhi Gupta, district panchayat CEO Sanskriti Jain and other officials were present.