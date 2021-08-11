Madhya Pradesh: District Women Congress in Alirajpur resolve for victory in the upcoming Jobat assembly by-elections

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level meeting to discuss activeness of Women Congress, strength and Jobat Assembly's upcoming by-election was held in the local Patel Farm House, Alirajpur.

The meet of District Mahila Congress Committee was held in the chairmanship of Jobat assembly’s assistant incharge Vijeta Tridevi.

Vijeta Trivedi while addressing the gathering said, “Crime against women has increased a lot under BJP’s government. Criminals are moving fearlessly. The BJP government is protecting such criminals instead of taking action against them. Women are equal to men in all fields. Now we have to make Congress victorious with a high majority in the coming by-elections.”

Women’s Congress leader Ramila Bhuriya, Jyotsna Dawar, Savitri bai and other women’s Congress leaders and activists were present in the meeting. Councilor Ayesha Irshad Chanderi proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:32 PM IST