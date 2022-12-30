e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: District jail prisoners get Covid-19 booster shots in Guna

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A Covid-19 vaccination camp was organised for the inmates of Guna District Jail on Friday. The prisoners were given their booster shots during the camp. The vaccination drive took place within the jail premises in collaboration with the district administration.

Vaccination officer Vikas Jain Nakhrali said that the camp was conducted under the guidance of collector Frank Nobel A, CMO Dr Raj Kumar Rishiswar and district vaccination officer Sudarshan Kushwaha. Along with inmates, the staff of the prison was also vaccinated in view of a possible corona wave.

Kushwaha said that the prisoners were the dose of Covaxin in the jail. He added, currently only Covaxin is available in the district. Hence, Guna residents can get their Covaxine booster free of cost at the Red Cross building of district hospital and community health centres. About 21, 99, 830 residents of district are either fully or partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

