Madhya Pradesh: District education office in Dhar district in news again for wrong reasons

Sardarpur: The Dhar district education department office is once again in news for all the wrong reasons. Setting aside government norms, three crucial responsibilities meant for senior principal-level official, were handed over to a junior high school principal Anand Pathak in Sardarpur development block. His additional responsibilities include working as director of tribal welfare department in Dhar, Manda project officer, and as Sardarpur block education officer.
Insiders claim that it was done by Dhar district tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner Brijesh Pandey as he has special liking for Pathak. A department official wishing anonymity said at a time when many government schools in Sadarpur block are facing staff crises, shortage of faculty members and principals, handing over three crucial responsibilities to a one junior high school principal is shocking.
According to information, Pathak’s basic post is junior high school principal. Since last six years, he is posted as Sardarpur block education officer. During Congress government, he was relieved as block education officer and attached to office of divisional deputy commissioner, tribal welfare department in Indore. Department sources claimed that difference with Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal was the reason behind Pathak’s transfer.
After Pathak’s transfer, Sardarpur block education officer’s charge was given to senior teacher Narayan Patidar from model school.
However, Pathak made every possible effort to retain his previous post and managed to get desired post from Bhopal, thanks to his political contacts. But due to differences with Grewal, he failed to retain block education officer’s post in Sardarpur and was deputed as principal incharge in Dakhtigaon-situated government higher secondary school in Sardapur tehsil.
His proximity to assistant commissioner Pandey helped him to get post of additional director of tribal development department in Dhar. Not only this, but he got additional charge of Manda Project in Badnawar tehsil. About three months back, Sardarpur block education officer incharge Narayan Patidar’s name surfaced in Lokayukta case for alleged transaction over revoking suspension of a teacher. It was a chance for Pathak to grab post of Sardarpur block education officer and once again his alleged proximity to Pandey helped him to get additional charge.
At present various construction works including the work of 16 government hostels has been handed over to Pathak. The clerk of Sardarpur block has to visit Dhar to get the documents signed for various works.
Attempts to contact tribal development department assistant commissioner Briject Pandey to know the reason behind extra responsibilities given to Anand Pathak met with no response.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)