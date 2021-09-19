Madhya Pradesh: District Coop Central Bank holds annual general meet in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The 96th annual general meeting of the district cooperative central bank (DCCB), Dhar was held here on Friday at the bank headquarters building.

Bank administrator and deputy commissioner-cooperative Dhar district, Parmanand Godariya addressed the AGM and informed that the bank is moving towards modern banking facilities from every point of view and is providing services to its customers.

The bank will start 4 new branches by the end of the year. Godariya said that the banks are working to provide mobile app and internet banking facilities to the customers very soon. Banks are continuously working on the ambitious plan of computerization of agricultural institutions related to the bank, it is hoped that this work will be completed with the cooperation of the government and NABARD.

Bankís chief executive officer RS Vasuniya read the annual report and statement of accounts for the year 2020-21 and told that the bank has made a significant increase in its business. The business of the bank has increased from Rs 13.8 billion in the last year 2019-20 to Rs 14.73 billion in the year 2020-21.

The share capital of the bank has increased by Rs 7.27 crores as compared to the previous year, which shows the strength of the bank.

The working capital of the bank has also increased by Rs 92.27 crores as compared to the previous year. There has also been an increase of Rs 124.96 crores in bank deposits.

The increase in surety shows that the participation of the general public and the reputation of the bank is not only maintained but are also increasing, there has been a net profit of Rs 3.12 crore during the year after making all the provisions by the bank.

The general meeting was held in the presence of bank representatives, administrators, and officers of other departments of the institutions. Deepak Shukla conducted the program.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:10 PM IST