e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab CM soon, hands over resignation to governor Sitting BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins TMC
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:07 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: District administration has most followers on social media in state

Divisional commissioner and district collector together have over 1.5lakh followers on Facebook and Twitter
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has the maximum number of followers on social media in the state. The divisional commissioner and district collector together have 1.5 lakh followers in social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which is the most when compared to other districts.

The activities of the administration can be viewed on social media and the stand of the administration on crucial issues and reactions to major incidents can be viewed on Twitter and Facebook.

The usefulness of social media was witnessed during the corona pandemic when people had to stay at home due to lockdown. The administration through social media kept the people informed about the latest developments and instructions, thus keeping the morale of the people high.

Indore commissioner Pawan Sharma has more than 32,000 followers on Twitter and 5,500 on Facebook. Similarly, collector Manish Singh's Twitter account has the highest number of followers among all the collectors of the state.

There are over 77,000 followers on his Twitter account and about 33,000 followers on Facebook. Similarly, the joint director's account of Indore Public Relations Office has 21,000 followers on Twitter and 6,000 followers on Facebook and PRO account has 15,000 followers on Twitter and 13,000 followers on Facebook.

In this way, there are a total of 60,000 followers on the social media of the divisional Public Relations Office, Indore. If the followers of all the social media accounts of the administration are added, then more than two lakh followers are connected with the social media accounts of the district administration. Along with Twitter, the divisional public relations office, Indore, is also preparing to start using similar Indian editions of Koo.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Class-8 student raped, police launch search for accused

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal