Madhya Pradesh: Dist Panchayat CEO Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Schools

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO, Dewas) Prakash Singh Chauhan conducted a surprise inspection of government schools which fall under Bagli development block and issued necessary instructions to the officials.

He was accompanied with district project co-ordinator district education centre, Dewas. Government primary School, Khedakhal teacher Ashran Kumar Altmas remained absent and his one day salary was ordered to be deducted. Similarly, Chauhan carried out inspection of primary school and secondary school, Khedakhal, Integrated Secondary Dhantalab and primary school Jamnjhiri. The SMS process (under the automatic monitoring system of mid-day meals) was discussed with the teacher. Chauhan also carried out a surprise inspection of Government Integrated Girls School (Higher Secondary) Hatpipliya and expressed displeasure over low attendance of students, where only 254 out of 586 girl students were present. He also issued instructions to conduct classes properly and in a regular manner.