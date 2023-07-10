 Madhya Pradesh: Dist Panchayat CEO Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Dist Panchayat CEO Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Schools

Madhya Pradesh: Dist Panchayat CEO Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Schools

The SMS process (under the automatic monitoring system of mid-day meals) was discussed with the teacher.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO, Dewas) Prakash Singh Chauhan conducted a surprise inspection of government schools which fall under Bagli development block and issued necessary instructions to the officials.

He was accompanied with district project co-ordinator district education centre, Dewas. Government primary School, Khedakhal teacher Ashran Kumar Altmas remained absent and his one day salary was ordered to be deducted. Similarly, Chauhan carried out inspection of primary school and secondary school, Khedakhal, Integrated Secondary Dhantalab and primary school Jamnjhiri. The SMS process (under the automatic monitoring system of mid-day meals) was discussed with the teacher. Chauhan also carried out a surprise inspection of Government Integrated Girls School (Higher Secondary) Hatpipliya and expressed displeasure over low attendance of students, where only 254 out of 586 girl students were present. He also issued instructions to conduct classes properly and in a regular manner.

Read Also
MP: Woman Booked For Thrashing Deaf-Mute Man After Tying Him To Pole In Dewas; Shocking Video...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Lakhs Of People Turn Up For Shivraj's Indore Roadshow; Ladli Behnas Ride Bikes In Sarees

WATCH: Lakhs Of People Turn Up For Shivraj's Indore Roadshow; Ladli Behnas Ride Bikes In Sarees

MP: Fear Of Defeat Now Troubling Congress MLA, Says BJP Secretary Jaideep Patel

MP: Fear Of Defeat Now Troubling Congress MLA, Says BJP Secretary Jaideep Patel

Indore Division Has Maximum Malnourished Kids In State

Indore Division Has Maximum Malnourished Kids In State

Bhopal: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad Leader Rajesh Tiwari Joins BJP

Bhopal: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad Leader Rajesh Tiwari Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Drinking Water Remains A ‘Pipe’ Dream For Sardarpur, Rajgarh Residents

Madhya Pradesh: Drinking Water Remains A ‘Pipe’ Dream For Sardarpur, Rajgarh Residents