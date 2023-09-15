Madhya Pradesh: Dispute Between Corporator’s Rep & Engineer Turns Violent In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between corporator representative Ajay Singh Thakur, husband of Congress corporator Sarika Thakur, and engineer Sourab Gupta in Dhar Municipality turned into a violent confrontation in Dhar on Friday.

Gupta accused Ajay Singh Thakur of manhandling. After the incident, municipality’s employees stopped work and gheraoed the police station threatening to stop cleaning and water supply in the city. They submitted written application with the police station and declared that such incidents of violence would not be tolerated in the city, as it jeopardized the safety and well-being of all residents.

Later, Thakur arrived at the police station and refuted the assault claim. He said that there was a discussion as he had been requesting installation of a mesh in his ward for the last three months.

Thakur further said that delay in installing the mesh caused frustration among residents, leading to heated debates. He further emphasised that his presence at the police station was solely to clear his name and provide necessary evidence to support his innocence.

Thakur said that Gupta on Friday said that the job was extensive and would need to be presented to the President in Council (PiC). “On this, I'd asked him why he'd been delaying his work and not sharing the actual reason behind the delay for the last three months. There were two more corporators with me,” Thakur said.

Everyone was concerned about the job, but the municipal employees were not working, and they filed a complaint with the police station against the mentioned engineer. The application was submitted to the police station in-charge in Dhar, led by local Congress president Tony Chhabra. The individual was now back at work.

