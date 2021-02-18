Madhya Pradesh: Disposal plates unit inaugurated in Udaigarh

UDAIGARH (ALIRAJPUR): A Women Empowerment Conference was organised on the occasion of inauguration of the disposal plates unit established by Tulsi Aajivika Swayam Sahayata Samooh at a cost of Rs10,00,000 on Thursday.

Chief guest Collector Surbhi Gupta addressed the programme by saying, “Rural women are not only taking steps towards self-sufficiency by joining the group, but are also supporting their family.”