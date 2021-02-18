Madhya Pradesh: Disposal plates unit inaugurated in Udaigarh

UDAIGARH (ALIRAJPUR): A Women Empowerment Conference was organised on the occasion of inauguration of the disposal plates unit established by Tulsi Aajivika Swayam Sahayata Samooh at a cost of Rs10,00,000 on Thursday.
Chief guest Collector Surbhi Gupta addressed the programme by saying, “Rural women are not only taking steps towards self-sufficiency by joining the group, but are also supporting their family.”
Gupta and district panchayat CEO Sanskriti Jain supervised the activities of the group in the village Bhandakhapar, Khushalbaydi and Udaigarh.
Group president Shraddha Rathore thanked everyone for supporting the group.
District CEO Pawan Shah, block education officer Girdhar Thackeray, agriculture officer Sandeep Rawat, Aajeevika Mission's Dinesh Vasunia, Kamal Singh Chouhan, Bhuria Parmar, Nina Rathore etc were present. Programme was conducted by managing director Vijay Soni and Samooh secretary Radha Bhadiya.