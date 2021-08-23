Madhya Pradesh: Display board shows two trains arriving at the same platform at Dewas Station

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped at Dewas railway station after the display board showed two trains arriving at the same platform.

The passengers of both trains rushed to one platform leading to a chaotic situation at the platform. The incident was reported late Sunday evening.

According to sources passengers were waiting for train No 02291 Indore-Jabalpur Superfast Express and train No 02459 Jodhpur-Indore Ranthambore Express.

Meanwhile, the display board at platform No 2 here starts showing scheduled the arrival of both the trains at the same time and the same platform.

As both the trains coming from the opposite direction with both the trains have scheduled stoppage less than two minutes, passengers left in limbo.

Meanwhile, passengers were worried if both the trains arrived on different platforms, then they have to cross the foot-over bridge to reach another platform which was quite tough task for many, especially senior citizens and the kids.

Dewas station master Daulat Ram Meena said that there were only two platforms at Dewas railway station. Intercity-Express was arriving from Bhopal on that day at platform no 1 and its departure time was 8.33 pm. At the same time Intercity arrived to Dewas station before time because of which the incident happened, otherwise both the trains arrived on different platforms.

