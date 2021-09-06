Madhya Pradesh: Dismissed CRPF jawan held for theft

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police on Monday arrested a thief in connection with a theft case of August. Police arrested Sunil, son of Roshanlal, of Kurukshetra Haryana.

Police recovered foreign currency, pistol, four live cartridges, four mobile phones, Rs 54,000 in cash and a car used in the crime from him. Sunil was dismissed from CRPF.

SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that on August 23, unidentified thieves barged into house of Sunil Kumar Sharma at Bhagat Singh Colony and took away gold and silver jewellery along with Rs 55,000 in cash. Sharma later lodged a complaint with Cantt police station.

In CCTV footages police found a car and bike used in the crime. Based on it, police traced Sunil from Kurukshetra. During interrogation it was revealed that he used to travel all the way from his native place to Guna for crime.

The accused had identity card of CRPF and the card of Army canteen as well. During interrogation he told police that he was in Durgapur battalion in 2007 and in 2018 he was dismissed.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:20 PM IST