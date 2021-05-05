Madhya Pradesh: Dismal start; Jab job for 18+ begins but falls 3 short of a ton mark

Indore: After a long wait, finally vaccination for those above 18 years of age started in the city on Wednesday. However, only 97 people in this age group were vaccinated out of 100 those were targeted.

Large number of people above 18 years reached the headquarters of Indore Municipal Corporation to get vaccinated but many had to return without being inoculated as they reached with the hope of getting on-spot registration.

One Ankit Shrivastava became the first to get the vaccine on Wednesday as he was inoculated at 10.18 am. People had started reaching the centre at 8 am but the vaccination process started at 10 am and the first dose was given after 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, over 18000 people above 45 years were vaccinated at 191 centers in the urban and rural areas of the city. These people included health care workers, frontline workers, and also with the second dose of the vaccine.