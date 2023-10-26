Madhya Pradesh: Disgruntled Congress Leader Files Papers From Shujalpur

Shujalpur/ Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Disgruntled over not getting party ticket, Congress district president from Shujalpur in Shajapur district, Yogendra Singh aka ‘Bunty Bana’ filed his nomination papers hoping for justice from the party.

He reached the returning officer’s office in a huge procession in a show of strength. Congress has pitted Ramveer Singh Sikarwar from Shujalpur assembly constituency in Shajapur against BJP candidate and sitting MLA Inder Singh Parmar.

Upset over this, Yogendra Singh and his supporters protested outside the residence of state unit chief Kamal Nath demanding a ticket for him recently.

On Thursday, large number of his supporters participated in the nomination rally. Singh submitted his nomination form at tehsil office. Singh said that he had full confidence in the top leadership and they would not let him down.

He said that thousands of people joined in his procession with the hope that top leadership would support the right candidate.

Shujalpur assembly a hot seat

As per the party sources, top leadership had promised ticket to Yogendra Singh, but due to last minute equations, Ramveer Singh Sikarwar was made the candidate.

Since then everyone's eyes were on this seat. At the same time, Congress recently made changes in some seats, due to which clouds of change were looming over Shujalpur seat also.

