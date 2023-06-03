Madhya Pradesh: Dirty water from 19 drains to be sent to STP ground

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur mayor Madhuri Patel, MIC member and municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Srivastava along with engineers inspected sewerage scheme sites in the town under Amrut Yojana 2.0. The team inspected Raj Ghat, Satiara Ghat and Balak Swami Mandir.

Mayor Patel said that a plan had been prepared to lay sewerage line in the town under Amrut Yojana 2.0.

She said, “First of all we have to save Maa Suryaputri Tapti from getting polluted. For this the water from 19 small and big drains of the town, which is getting in Tapti.

The sewers will be connected together and drain water will be sent to sewerage treatment plant (STP ground) at Bohrda. Corporation will lay 134-km-long piplelines in the town.

Mayor Patel said that the work under Amrut Yojana Phase 1 had been complete.

MIC members, municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Srivastava, executive engineer Vishal Mohe were present during the inspection of sewerage line work.

