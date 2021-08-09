Madhya Pradesh: Directorate of Technical Education releases technical courses registration schedule

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Monday released the much-awaited registration schedule of admission for technical courses.

Registrations for MBA, MCA and ME/MTeh courses would begin from August 18 and BE/BTech from September 25. Nonetheless, September 25 is a tentative date as JEE-Main 2021 was conducted late and results were declared only recently.

Nine days after centralized online admission counselling for traditional programme started, the DTE released registration schedule for technical courses.

But DTE’s schedule just carries registration commencement dates of important degree programmes. This revealed that the directorate was not in a position to release detailed schedule, but as it was under some pressure, it still released the schedule.

This is for the first time such a schedule had been revealed by DTE which carries only commencement dates of degree programmes. However, it carries other dates also on diploma courses.

Arihant College chief executive officer Kavita Kasliwal said that they are happy that finally schedule for technical courses is out as many students have been enquiry over phone for past some days about admission in MBA programmes.

MBA admissions based on CMAT and UG marks

Admission in MBA colleges would be granted through centralized online admission counselling. In the first round of counselling, admissions would be granted to those candidates who took common management admission test (CMAT)-2021. In the second round, non-CMAT candidates will also be considered for admission. Third round is likely to be college based counselling.

BE admission based on JEE and UG marks

Like in MBA programme, admission in BE/BTech programme would be granted through centralized online admission counselling. In the first round of counselling, admissions would be granted to those candidates who took JEE-Main 2021. DTE could not give confirmed counselling commencement date for BE/BTech courses as JEE-Main was held late.

In the second round, non-CMAT candidates will also be considered for admission. Third round is likely to be college based counselling.

BEd, MEd common merit list out

Department of Higher Education (DHE) released common merit list of teacher education programme on Monday. The merit list of BEd carries names of 37,809 students against 56,300 seats who will be considered for seat allotment.

Similarly, as many as 1227 students featured in common merit list for MEd course. The final merit list along with allotments letters will be out on August 14.

CET registration date extended by two days

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the Grade A+ accredited university in the state, on Monday extended the last date to register for common entrance test (CET), a gateway for admission in 41 self-finance courses of the varsity, by two days. Initially, the last date to register for CET-2021 was August 9. But now, students can register for CET till August 11. “The date has been extended following demand of students for the same,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta. As per information, around 17,500 students have registered for CET-2021 which will be conducted in 22 across the country.

Technical courses counselling schedule

Diploma (Eklavya) Class 10 exam marks August 10

Engineering Diploma Class 10 exam marks August 10

Non-PPT Diploma Class 12 exam marks August 10

Integrated MBA/MCA Class 12 exam marks August 10

BPharm/DPharm Class 12 exam marks August 10

BHM Class 12 exam marks August 10

BArch NATA 2021 basis August 15

MBA CMAT 2021/UG basis August 18

MCA UG basis August 18

MPharm GPAD 2021/UG basis August 18

ME/MTech GATE 2021/UG basis August 18

BE/BTech JEE-Main 2021/Class XII basis Sept 25 (Tentative)