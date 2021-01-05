Madhya Pradesh: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Indore, Raipur units seize 1533.785 kg cannabis worth Rs 3 crore, five arrested

Indore: The Indore zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with help of Raipur (Chhattisgarh) zonal unit seized 1533.785 kilograms of cannabis from a truck in Raipur on Monday. Five people have been arrested in this connection. The grey market value of the seized drug is approximately Rs 3.07 crore, sources said.

This is the first major seizure of cannabis by DRI in the new year. Madhya Pradesh police have made similar seizures last year from different places in the state but they were less in quantity. In recent years, the drug has become popular with neo rich besides consumers belonging to low income group in the state. In Indore too, consumption of cannabis has grown among upper middle class professionals and workers. Its use has been registered in night parties held in clubs and farms.